Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,141 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after buying an additional 11,101,482 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after acquiring an additional 585,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 440,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,440. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $51.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.