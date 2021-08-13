Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,141 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after buying an additional 11,101,482 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after acquiring an additional 585,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 440,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,440. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $51.85.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.