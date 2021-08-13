Mattern Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 817,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.27. 1,218,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,430. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39.

