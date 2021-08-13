Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 619.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Target by 3,162.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 720,285 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $134.67 and a one year high of $267.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.34.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.05.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.