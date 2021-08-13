Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.69.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.45. 3,999,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096,803. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $163.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.