Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.96. 6,557,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,333,541. The company has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.62. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

