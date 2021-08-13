Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,773 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $99.57 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $218.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

