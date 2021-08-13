Mattern Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,855,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.05. 6,909,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,658,310. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $107.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.77.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

