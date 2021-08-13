Mattern Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $368.82. 19,113,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,978,777. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.