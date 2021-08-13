Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,542 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,142,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,155 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,512,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,963,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,683,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,135. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.45.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

