Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,099 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,259,000 after buying an additional 45,578 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 582,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.66. The company had a trading volume of 88,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,503. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.57. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

