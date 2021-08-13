Mattern Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 182.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 97.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. 97,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,704. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.51.

