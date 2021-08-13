Matthew B. Murphy Purchases 5,000 Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NAUT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 189,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAUT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $660,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $10,068,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $5,050,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $1,456,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $9,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NAUT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

