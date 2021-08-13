MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.08.

MAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of MAV stock remained flat at $C$3.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 31,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.70 million and a P/E ratio of 14.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.51. MAV Beauty Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.34.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$36.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

