MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price target dropped by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MAV. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.08.

MAV Beauty Brands stock remained flat at $C$3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 31,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,154. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.51. The stock has a market cap of C$117.70 million and a PE ratio of 14.93. MAV Beauty Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.34.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$36.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

