MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) PT Lowered to C$4.50

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.83.

MAV Beauty Brands stock remained flat at $C$3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 39,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,206. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.51. The company has a market cap of C$117.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.72. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1 year low of C$2.90 and a 1 year high of C$7.34.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$36.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

