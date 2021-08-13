Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.54.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $4.64 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

