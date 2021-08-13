Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of TSE MMX opened at C$5.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.78. The firm has a market cap of C$820.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.46.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$16.56 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MMX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Maverix Metals to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.55.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

