Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$8.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.55.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of MMX stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,375. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.46. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.47 and a 12-month high of C$7.78. The stock has a market cap of C$827.53 million and a PE ratio of 17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 11.30.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$16.56 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.