Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.34% from the stock’s previous close.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3,217.00 and a beta of 1.37. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 64,048 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after buying an additional 96,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

