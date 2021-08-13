Maxcoin (MAX) Price Down 38.4% This Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 38.4% against the dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $496,842.37 and $199.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,490.89 or 0.99780856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00032255 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.84 or 0.01008177 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.94 or 0.00365465 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.25 or 0.00414425 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006616 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00079820 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004689 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

