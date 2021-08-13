Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0083 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Maxcoin has a market cap of $511,871.03 and approximately $165.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 73.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,236.40 or 0.99936227 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00032189 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.77 or 0.01024020 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.73 or 0.00364697 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.00404388 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006640 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00072773 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

