Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. Maxeon Solar Technologies updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MAXN stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 569,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

