McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.08% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.21. 69,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $55.04 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

