Mdex (MDX) Trading Up 12.2% This Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $873.15 million and approximately $44.77 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002991 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 610,377,342 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

