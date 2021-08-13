Mears Group (LON:MER) Price Target Raised to GBX 205 at Liberum Capital

Mears Group (LON:MER) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

MER has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Mears Group stock opened at GBX 192.88 ($2.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £213.91 million and a PE ratio of 4.79. Mears Group has a twelve month low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 205 ($2.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 188.48.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.