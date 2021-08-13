MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Canaccord Genuity

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 138.62% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $50,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,524.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $272,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,790,299. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 13.5% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 9.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

