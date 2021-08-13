MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Releases Earnings Results

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediaAlpha updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.86. 211,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,403. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -191.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.94.
MAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.
About MediaAlpha
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
