MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Releases Earnings Results

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediaAlpha updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.86. 211,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,403. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -191.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.94.

MAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

In other news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $272,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $529,367.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,790,299. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

