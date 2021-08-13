MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.24, but opened at $25.13. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 4,116 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

In related news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugene Nonko sold 7,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $222,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 261,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,790,299 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -194.57.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

