Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.51. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$8.46, with a volume of 37,394 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Medical Facilities to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Medical Facilities from C$7.75 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$263.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.51.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is currently 144.53%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

