Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,398,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 156,466 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.75% of Medical Properties Trust worth $88,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 197,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 46,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.63.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

