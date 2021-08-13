Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,635,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 313,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 74,918 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 150,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.