Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Short Interest Update

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Medivir AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Medivir AB has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02.

Get Medivir AB (publ) alerts:

About Medivir AB (publ)

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology. The company markets Xerclear for use in the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name; and simeprevir. It develops Remetinostat, which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as in phase II clinical trial for treating basal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Medivir AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medivir AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.