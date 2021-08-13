Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $27,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.48. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.44 and a 12-month high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $172.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

