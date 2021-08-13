MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Up 1,061.3% This Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 134.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $14.35 million and approximately $13,003.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 1,061.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00140861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00151335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,622.78 or 1.00137272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.78 or 0.00853241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.