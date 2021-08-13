Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0070 on Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $276,950.74 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.11 or 0.00379793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,613,393 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

