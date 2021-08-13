Meggitt’s (MEGGF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MEGGF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.20.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of Meggitt stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 29,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855. Meggitt has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.