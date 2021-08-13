Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Short Interest Up 556.7% in July

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,497,700 shares, a growth of 556.7% from the July 15th total of 684,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLSPF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,085. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.27.

Shares of Melrose Industries are set to reverse split on Thursday, August 26th. The 9-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLSPF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melrose Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

