Meme (MEME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.88 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Meme has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market cap of $12.31 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $439.64 or 0.00951219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.96 or 0.00404508 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003458 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011619 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002989 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.