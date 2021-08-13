Meme (MEME) One Day Volume Tops $1.48 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Meme has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Meme has a market cap of $12.71 million and $1.48 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $453.87 or 0.00953097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

