MenaPay (MPAY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $455.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $455.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.60 or 0.00891424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00106243 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001983 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

