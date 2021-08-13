Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,735 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Mercer International worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mercer International by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.

MERC opened at $11.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $764.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Mercer International Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

