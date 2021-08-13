Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $18,961,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.71. 362,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,541,072. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

