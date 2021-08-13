Merculet (MVP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $434,902.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $434,902.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00047244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00138123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00154844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,548.18 or 1.00010996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.25 or 0.00860805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,276,973 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

