Mercury Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $2,522.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

