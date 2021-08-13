Meredith Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,554 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,608% compared to the average daily volume of 91 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Meredith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 20,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meredith alerts:

MDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. lifted their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:MDP opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. Meredith has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.04.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meredith will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.