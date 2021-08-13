Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Bought by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,064 shares during the period. Mereo BioPharma Group accounts for about 3.5% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.39% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,220,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,719,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after buying an additional 689,655 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,423,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,506.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,589,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 2,428,187 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,273,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 115,053 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MREO shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:MREO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 22,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,953. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $158.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

