Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 31,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 249,133 shares.The stock last traded at $20.61 and had previously closed at $20.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 91,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 181,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.