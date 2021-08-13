Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.610-$1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $308 million-$314 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.05 million.

Shares of VIVO opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $866.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. Research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.