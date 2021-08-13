Meridian Network Market Capitalization Hits $188,841.21 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $188,841.21 and approximately $723.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.77 or 0.00322774 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000099 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001365 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.37 or 0.00972640 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

LOCK is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

