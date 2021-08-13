Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.72. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.05.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,159,000 after purchasing an additional 465,308 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,105,000 after acquiring an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,493,000 after acquiring an additional 250,044 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $8,500,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,904,000 after acquiring an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

